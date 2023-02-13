AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
FTSE 100 edges higher on boost from defence stocks

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:26pm
UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, supported by gains in defence stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer clues on the future policy path.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, hovering close to its record-high levels scaled last week, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.1%.

Among early movers, Roll Royce and BAE Systems climbed about 1% each, taking the aerospace and defence sector 0.8% higher.

Stocks in the sector gained after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country wants to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2024/25.

Industrial technology firm Smiths and engineering firm Weir Group rose 1.2% and 2.3%, respectively, after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on both with a “buy” rating.

British homebuilders Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments fell between 1% and 3% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stocks.

The centrepiece event for the week is the release of U.S. CPI data on Tuesday. UK inflation data will be released later this week.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the narrative around potential interest rate cuts towards the end of the year took a hit last week.

“On the short term, these inflation figures will go a long way to testing the market’s confidence in that narrative that’s done so much to boost risk appetite.”

FTSE

