AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.31%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.03%)
NETSOL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.31%)
OGDC 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.84%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 116.99 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.01%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 14,913 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,386 Increased By 59.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,586 Increased By 17 (0.11%)
Feb 16, 2023
Spot gold may end bounce around $1,853 and fall

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:37am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at $1,853 per ounce, and resume its drop thereafter. The bounce is classified as a part of a wave c from $1,890.18, which may either end around $1,830 or extend to $1,793.

Given that the wave a looks exceptionally strong and sharp, the wave c is highly likely to extend to $1,793.

This wave has been unfolding within a falling channel, the upper channel line of which suggests a limit of $1,853.

A break below $1,830 could confirm the continuation of the wave c towards $1,793. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a set of levels that are still working well.

Spot gold may drop into $1,828-$1,844 range

The support at $1,833 joins hands with $1,830 (hourly chart) to temporarily stop the fall. The downtrend may eventually extend to $1,793, as suggested by a bearish flag.

