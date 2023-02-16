AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marri visits embassies of Turkiye, Syria

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri visited Turkish and Syrian embassies here on Wednesday to offer “heartfelt condolences and sympathies to peoples of both the countries” on the devastating and deadly earthquakes that struck them.

In her visits to the two diplomatic missions, the minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the ambassadors of the two countries, said an official statement. “There are no words that can console and soothe the anguish of peoples of both countries,” she said, according to the statement.

Marri said her heart “goes out to all the victims of this natural calamity. In this hour of need, the people of Pakistan are standing shoulder to shoulder with their Turkish and Syrian brothers and sisters.”

The federal minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the devastating earthquake, the press release said.

The minister commended the “resilience of Syrian people who have stood tall in face of overwhelming odds in recent years.” She hoped that Syrian people and leadership will “show the same resilience at this difficult hour.”

Turkish and Syrian ambassadors expressed their gratitude towards the people and government of Pakistan for their outpouring support and sympathies, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syria BISP Shazia Marri Turkiye

Comments

1000 characters

Marri visits embassies of Turkiye, Syria

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories