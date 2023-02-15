AVN 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.73%)
900kg substandard meat seized

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 07:07am
KARACHI: The KMC Veterinary Services department claimed to have seized 900 kg illegally slaughtered meat in two different raids against the sale of substandard and illegally prepared meat in the megacity.

According to the details, the staff of Veterinary Department of KMC confiscated 500kg of meat from illegal slaughter in Soldier Bazaar market in East District and handed it over to a welfare institution, while during another operation, from an illegal slaughter house in Orangi area of West District 400kg of meat was seized and given to a welfare institution.

