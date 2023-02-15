PTI workers ready for ‘jail bharo’ drive, says focal person

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday claimed that a large number of party workers from all over the country are ready to court arrest in order to fill the jails on the call of party chairman Imran Khan to pave the way for snap polls in the country.

Speaking at a presser, PTI’s focal person for Imran Khan’s ‘jail bharo movement’ Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that about 3,200 people registered themselves within four hours in Lahore only for going to jail voluntarily as part of the movement which can be kicked off at any time.

He said that the PTI would resist every unconstitutional move to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law to make the country truly an independent state.

He said that each district group who offered themselves for court arrests would be accompanied by five parliamentarians, as the party workers would not be left alone.

He warned that the powerful circles should be mindful of using any unconstitutional thing, adding Imran Khan would announce the date for the movement any time soon.

He said that the party does not believe in violence but it will not hesitate to use its peaceful and constitutional rights to protest to free the masses from the fascist regime.

Chaudhry claimed that the ‘imported’ regime used all brutal tactics against PTI leaders and workers including coercion and torture, besides stripping them naked.

He said that the peaceful struggle is also against those who brought the world's only Muslim nuclear state to its knees by imposing a corrupt lot of rulers.

The PTI senator went on to say that despite a lapse of 30 days after the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies, the imported regime is yet to announce election dates which is a brazen violation of the constitution.

He claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikander Sultan Raja, and Governor Punjab Baligur Rehman are committing contempt of court by not giving election schedule despite clear directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He said that only 59 days are left for the provincial assembly elections, but both the imported regime and the ECP are busy holding meeting after meetings instead of announcing an election date ‘which is treason’.

At the same time, taking a chide at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that the minister could be seen travelling visiting every country all around the world, but he has no guts to talk to the Taliban government in Afghanistan for finding a solution to the issue of terrorism.

He stated that due to Imran Khan's achievement of “Doha Talks”, not only peace was restored but the safe evacuation of around 55,000 diplomats, NGOs and officers from Afghanistan via Islamabad was also ensured.

He claimed that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) admitted his role in the regime change operation, which is “quite shameful”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023