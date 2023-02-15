AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 14, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
219,110,227           123,987,275          8,843,539,003          4,482,422,296
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     589,721,880        (611,989,360)      (22,267,479)
Local Individuals          8,118,349,051        (7,666,509,468)     451,839,583
Local Corporates           3,532,691,056        (3,962,263,160)   (429,572,104)
===============================================================================

