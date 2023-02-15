KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 14, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
219,110,227 123,987,275 8,843,539,003 4,482,422,296
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 589,721,880 (611,989,360) (22,267,479)
Local Individuals 8,118,349,051 (7,666,509,468) 451,839,583
Local Corporates 3,532,691,056 (3,962,263,160) (429,572,104)
