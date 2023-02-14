UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group has invested Rs2 billion to digitally transform and overhaul the IT infrastructure of its subsidiary Al-Ghazi Tractors, one of Pakistan’s largest agricultural equipment manufacturers.

In a statement, the company stated it was revamping strategic decision-making as well as the overall operational strength of its existing ecosystem with the integration of SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning software.

Interview with Hani Weiss – CEO, Majid al Futtaim Retail

“Through the integration of SAP’s core automotive modules, our core operational teams across the region will gain access to real-time, data-based reporting that will allow seamless decision making with minimal delays,” said Al-Ghazi Tractors Acting CEO Javed Iqbal.

“Once the system is fully operational, the organisation’s end-to-end relationships with vendors, dealers and other shareholders will transform significantly,” he added.

Al-Futtaim to commence manufacturing Renault cars in Pakistan

Through a host of advanced technologies including AI, analytics, Internet of Things and machine learning, the software suite will enable Al-Ghazi Tractors to streamline its enterprise resource planning.

The digital transformation will be completed over the next four years, shared the firm. The first phase of the project has already begun and will take 10 months.

Incorporated in June 1983 and privatised in December 1991, Al-Ghazi Tractors is located in Karachi. It operates a manufacturing plant at Dera Ghazi Khan, some 700 kilometres away, which manufactures New Holland (Fiat) tractors in technical collaboration with Case New Holland, a top manufacturer of agricultural tractors.