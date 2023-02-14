KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 13, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
228,722,524 122,076,856 8,746,543,279 4,354,344,630
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 625,920,885 (507,455,206) 118,465,679
Local Individuals 6,935,042,534 (6,693,054,225) 241,988,308
Local Corporates 3,013,395,908 (3,373,849,896) (360,453,988)
