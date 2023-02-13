AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 08:36pm
Follow us

Major Gulf stock markets closed mixed on Monday, ahead of crucial US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped as investors focused on short-term demand concerns ahead of the inflation data.

Brent crude futures fell $0.4, or 0.51%, to $85.95 a barrel by 1136 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1%, lifted by solid corporate earnings and reports of a strong pipeline of IPOs.

The chairman of Saudi CMA said on Sunday that 23 companies are waiting to go public on the Tadawul Exchange, subject to market conditions amid what he called a very healthy pipeline of listings.

Most Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices; Egypt down

Luxury home builder Retal Urban Development gained 1.1%, while hospital operator Sulaiman Al Habib jumped 3.3%.

Riyad Bank surged 6.1% after the lender reported a 17% jump in full-year profit to 7.02 billion riyals ($1.87 billion).

Gains in heavyweight real estate and consumer sector stocks helped Dubai’s benchmark stock index extend gains to the ninth session in a row as the index settled 0.5% higher.

Among gainers, low-cost carrier Air Arabia jumped 3.5% ahead of reporting full-year earnings later in the day.

The Dubai stock market could come under pressure if traders move to secure their gains after last week’s increase, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index dropped 0.2% to snap a 10-session winning streak, weighed down by a 0.3% decrease in conglomerate International Holding Company. Investment firm Multiply Group tumbled 4.5%.

The Qatari stock index closed 0.5% lower, falling to a seven-month low. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declined 3.4% after it posted a 28% decrease in its fourth-quarter net profit on Friday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.4%, as digital payment firm Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Payment slipped 2.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1% to 10,520

ABU DHABI down 0.2% to 9,931

DUBAI leapt 0.5% at 3,470

QATAR edged down 0.5% to 10,391

EGYPT down 0.4% to 17,215

BAHRAIN slipped 0.2% to 1,935

OMAN lost 0.4% at 4,740

KUWAIT down 0.3% to 8,200

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of US inflation data

KSE-100 inches down in range-bound session

Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Virgin Atlantic suspends services to Pakistan in ‘review of entire network’

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

Turkiye-Syria quake toll rises above 35,000

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Miracle rescues a week after Turkiye-Syria quake

Read more stories