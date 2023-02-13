AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
India-Australia third Test shifted to new venue

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 11:14am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
NEW DELHI: The third Test between India and Australia has been moved out of the northern town of Dharamsala because of the state of the outfield, India’s cricket board said on Monday.

The central Indian city of Indore will now host the match, which starts on March 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India lead the four-Test series 1-0 after hammering the visitors by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in the opener in Nagpur.

The second match begins in Delhi on Friday.

Rohit counts India’s spin blessings after Nagpur cakewalk

The Indian Express newspaper reported that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium had relaid the entire outfield in Dharamsala.

After their defeat in the first Test of the series, Australian coach Andrew McDonald said it would be a challenge to tackle “extreme spin” in all four matches.

