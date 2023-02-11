Literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

LAHORE: Renowned playwright, poet and educationist Amjad Islam Amjad died at the age of 78, here on Friday. The literary icon of Pakistan died of a heart attack, according to his family sources, whereas his funeral has not yet been announced. However, his burial would take place in Lahore, according to the family members.

Amjad Islam Amjad was among Pakistan’s best-known Urdu poets. He was immensely popular among Urdu-lovers due to his brilliant poetry and excellent screenplays. He had been a regular feature at poetry readings all over the world for the last four decades.

Some of his plays, dramatised by the television channels, had won international acclaim. ‘Waaris’, ‘Samandar’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Dehleez’, ‘Raat’ and ‘Apne Log’ were among his most popular screenplays.

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He received his MA (Urdu) degree from the Punjab University in 1967, and was appointed a teacher at the Urdu Department of MAO College Lahore from 1968 to 1975. Later on, he appointed as deputy director of Punjab Arts Council in August 1975.

In the 1990s, Amjad Islam Amjad’s services were assigned to the Department of Education and he again joined the teaching department at MAO College. He also held the responsibility as the director of Children’s Complex.

Amjad received the Graduate Award in 1975 for the TV drama ‘Khawab Jaagte Hain’.

His poetry collection ‘Barzakh’ and translations of modern Arabic poems were published under the title of ‘Aks’. His translation of poems by African poets was also published, while his book of critical essays was published under the name of ‘Tasirat’, which became very popular.

In 1976, he was awarded ‘Writers Guild Award’; in 1987, the Presidential Pride of Performance Award, and in 1998, the Star of Distinction. He received the Nagar Award as the Best Film Writer twice, while he was also honoured with numerous domestic and foreign awards including the PTV Award. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep sorrow over his demise and prayed to Almighty to rest his soul in heaven.

The governor said that his literary contributions would be remembered for ages, adding that Amjad’s demise had deprived Pakistani literature of a great author and poet. He made a name for himself with his unique poetry, the governor said.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also offered condolences on the death of veteran poet Amjad Islam Amjad and said that he was among historic literary personalities, while his educational and literary services were commendable.