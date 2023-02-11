Digital census to begin next month

LAHORE: The first digital census will start from March 1 and would conclude on March 30 in the Lahore Division. “In the 7th Pakistan Census, every citizen could itself upload his data which would be verified by NADRA,” Commissioner Lahore Chauhdry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said while chairing a meeting regarding 7th National Census here on Friday.

Officers of Federal Bureau of Statistics, district commissioners (DCs) and assistant commissioners (ACs) participated in the meeting.

The commissioner further said that enumerators with tablets would reach every home and upload data digitally; “each enumerator field team had been given target of 250 to 300 homes to complete within 15 days”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023