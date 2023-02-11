AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Islamic Republic of Iran 44th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution: Message from Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

TEXT: As the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its matter of pride for me to congratulate all the lovers and admirers of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan and other parts of the world on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

From the very beginning of the movement, the Iranian nation pursued sacred goals in its movement, which manifested in three words: independence, freedom and Islamic Republic, and rooted in the basic principles of resistance and stability.

By the grace of the Almighty Allah and the efforts and resistance of the brave and patient people, today Iran is witnessing the unique growth and prosperity of the country in all the fields: including science, industrial technology, military etc. Iran has attained amazing achievements.

Despite the unprecedented and inhumane sanctions, conspiracies, treachery, sabotages and hostile efforts to create hurdles in the path of the growth and progress of Iran and to prevent the Iranian nation from reaching its goals and objectives, Iran has become stronger and more determined, more resolute and dynamically continues to step on the path of progress, development and prosperity of the Islamic homeland.

The February eleventh is the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and now the brave nation of Iran is preparing to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which triumphantly overcame the hardships and difficulties through the history and now moves forward determinedly in the whirlwind of the events.

The adversities and scourges of the era, tears and sufferings, the sorrow of the loss of our loved ones and the cruel pressures have made us more resistant and determined. The Iranian nation is determined to determine its own destiny and the destiny of the future generations, the realization of human dignity, the exaltation of its national, religious and cultural ideals and values.

While I am celebrating the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in the last year of my mission in Pakistan, I am witnessing more solidarity, solidification and strengthening of the relations between the two countries in all fields.

The governments and people of the two countries are well aware of the importance and value of the friendly relations with each other, and we are witnessing its crystallization in the deepening of friendships and comprehensive development of relations and ties.

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly and friendly countries with a strong historical background of links and civilization, historical, ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious commonalities. These commonalities, along with the unique capacities and opportunities in the two countries, should lead to stronger economic and commercial relations. Both countries should take a step forward to benefit from the available opportunities, including in the energy tourism sector and other sectors.

Today, the solidarity and friendship between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan promises the realization of the common goals of the two countries and the pursuit of common interests in the region and the world.

Lastly, I emphasize that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always conveyed the message of peace and friendship to everyone and calls for the development of relations, elimination of misunderstandings and all-round cooperation.

Long live Iran -Pakistan friendship

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Iran Pakistan and Iran Islamic Republic of Iran Islamic Revolution

Comments

1000 characters

Islamic Republic of Iran 44th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution: Message from Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

DAP fertilizer price once again crosses Rs10,000 level

PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

‘AMAN-23’ begins

Unregistered Tier-1 retailers asked to integrate with POS

Govt’s ‘attached bodies’: Finance Div seeks prior vetting of rules

Read more stories