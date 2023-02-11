AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 10, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
350,497,262            175,691,339       17,335,860,261           7,869,641,151
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    2,116,340,909     (1,896,734,536)       219,606,373
Local Individuals           12,561,314,807    (12,027,886,341)      533,428,467
Local Corporates            6,152,410,812     (6,905,445,651)     (753,034,840)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

