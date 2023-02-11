KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 10, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
350,497,262 175,691,339 17,335,860,261 7,869,641,151
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,116,340,909 (1,896,734,536) 219,606,373
Local Individuals 12,561,314,807 (12,027,886,341) 533,428,467
Local Corporates 6,152,410,812 (6,905,445,651) (753,034,840)
