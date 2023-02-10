AVN 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-3.09%)
BAFL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
DFML 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.16%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-4.39%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.55%)
NETSOL 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.38%)
OGDC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.16 (-5.75%)
PAEL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.84%)
PRL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.11%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.28%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.86%)
TRG 120.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.46%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,723 Decreased By -743.4 (-1.75%)
KSE30 15,669 Decreased By -352.5 (-2.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Murphy bags five on debut in first India Test

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:27pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NAGPUR: Australian Test debutant Todd Murphy claimed a five-wicket haul to shine on a turning Nagpur pitch in the opening match of the series against India.

The 22-year-old off-spinner got his first Test wicket on Thursday and struck four times on day two to check India’s surge after skipper Rohit Sharma hit 120 for the hosts.

The Victoria-born Murphy trapped fellow debutant Srikar Bharat lbw early in the final session of the day to register his five-for.

The decision was given not out by the on-field umpire, only to be successfully reviewed by the tourists.

Murphy is the fourth Australian off-spinner, including senior partner Nathan Lyon, to grab five or more wickets on debut.

Ton-up Rohit steers India into lead in first Australia Test

His wickets included star batsman Virat Kohli, caught behind for 12.

India have taken a crucial first-innings lead in response to Australia’s 177.

Todd Murphy INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Murphy bags five on debut in first India Test

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories