Australia’s Murphy bags five on debut in first India Test

NAGPUR: Australian Test debutant Todd Murphy claimed a five-wicket haul to shine on a turning Nagpur pitch in the opening match of the series against India.

The 22-year-old off-spinner got his first Test wicket on Thursday and struck four times on day two to check India’s surge after skipper Rohit Sharma hit 120 for the hosts.

The Victoria-born Murphy trapped fellow debutant Srikar Bharat lbw early in the final session of the day to register his five-for.

The decision was given not out by the on-field umpire, only to be successfully reviewed by the tourists.

Murphy is the fourth Australian off-spinner, including senior partner Nathan Lyon, to grab five or more wickets on debut.

His wickets included star batsman Virat Kohli, caught behind for 12.

India have taken a crucial first-innings lead in response to Australia’s 177.