Russia fears Ukraine will strike deep into its territory with Western arms

Published 10 Feb, 2023
Moscow does not believe Kyiv’s pledges that it will not use long-range Western arms to strike deep into Russian territory, state-owned RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week Kyiv would only use weapons that the United States plans to provide to strike Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

“There can be no trust in such statements because the Ukrainian authorities have time and again demonstrated their untrustworthiness and inability to make agreements,” Alexei Polishyuk, a department head at the ministry, told RIA.

France doesn’t rule out fighter jets for Ukraine, but says more immediate firepower needed

Russia considers several occupied Ukrainian regions its own territory after holding referendums there last year.

