AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalised proposals for new taxation measures of nearly Rs 300 billion including a one percent increase in the standard rate of sales tax from 17 percent to 18 percent and changes in the withholding tax regime.

Sources told Business Recorder on Thursday that the approval of the Federal Cabinet would be required before the promulgation of the Tax Laws Amendments Ordinance, 2023.

In budget 2022-23, the net impact of the taxation measures stood at Rs355 billion. Through the amended Finance Bill 2022, taxation measures of over Rs600 billion were taken for 2022-23.

Now, it depends upon the government to accept or reject the FBR’s new taxation measures of approximately Rs300 billion under the mini-budget.

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

The FBR recently moved a summary to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to impose a lower-than-the-standard sales rate of 17 percent on petroleum products which was rejected.

The revenue impact of a 17 percent sales tax on petroleum products has been estimated at Rs90-100 billion in the last five months of the current year.

The FBR has worked out the revenue impact of Rs65 billion during Feb-June (2022-23) by increasing the standard rate of one percent sales tax from 17 to 18 percent.

Another proposal is to increase the rates of withholding taxes to immediately start generating revenue from the remaining period of the current fiscal year.

The proposal to raise the federal excise duty (FED) on sugary drinks would generate Rs60 billion.

The revenue impact of the proposed withholding tax on banking transactions of non-filers is nearly Rs45 billion.

The three percent flood levy could generate additional revenue of Rs60 billion.

The proposed increase in the rates of capital value tax rates on imported and locally-assembled vehicles has been estimated to generate an additional revenue of Rs10 billion.

The proposal to impose a tax on banks’ foreign exchange income has been estimated to generate Rs20 billion.

The proposed increase in the rate of advance tax on the purchase/sale of immoveable property would generate about Rs20-30 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax Fed non filers FBR and taxes banking transactions

Comments

1000 characters

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories