Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has tasked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to carry out the audit of oil marketing companies (OMCs) to reassess their financial position and infrastructure, a condition of their licences’ obligation.

In a press conference on Thursday, State Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadiq Malik said that Ogra would inspect storage/stock capacity and supply of petrol to their outlets and licence would be revoked which were not meeting the criteria.

“The audit of OMCs will take time to be completed,” he added. He further said that not only OMC but dealers, depots and transporters who are found involved in artificial shortage would face strict action.

“Associations of petroleum retailers, dealers, and other associations disassociate themselves from hoarders and asked the federal government to take action against them,” he added.

After the crackdown in Sargodha and Faisalabad, the supply of petrol at all pumps is now available. The district administrations sealed and fined on violation of petroleum licences.

