AVN 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.36%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.52%)
HUBC 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.88%)
MLCF 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
NETSOL 85.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.09%)
OGDC 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-4.91%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.78%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
TRG 121.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -62.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,304 Decreased By -378.4 (-2.41%)
KSE100 42,059 Decreased By -407.7 (-0.96%)
KSE30 15,836 Decreased By -185.4 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

Wasim Iqbal Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 08:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has tasked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to carry out the audit of oil marketing companies (OMCs) to reassess their financial position and infrastructure, a condition of their licences’ obligation.

In a press conference on Thursday, State Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadiq Malik said that Ogra would inspect storage/stock capacity and supply of petrol to their outlets and licence would be revoked which were not meeting the criteria.

Govt asks OMCs to ensure supply of fuel

“The audit of OMCs will take time to be completed,” he added. He further said that not only OMC but dealers, depots and transporters who are found involved in artificial shortage would face strict action.

“Associations of petroleum retailers, dealers, and other associations disassociate themselves from hoarders and asked the federal government to take action against them,” he added.

After the crackdown in Sargodha and Faisalabad, the supply of petrol at all pumps is now available. The district administrations sealed and fined on violation of petroleum licences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA Federal Government PETROLEUM DIVISION OMCs Musadiq Malik audit of OMCs

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories