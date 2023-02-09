AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Feb 09, 2023
Govt asks OMCs to ensure supply of fuel

Wasim Iqbal Published 09 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik on Wednesday negated the rumours that petroleum products prices would be raised substantially in the next fortnightly review and said licenses of those oil marketing companies (OMCs) would be cancelled which will be guilty in creating artificial shortage of petroleum products.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also advised the chief secretary (Punjab) to take strict action against the illegal hoarders and shared the list of illegal petrol/ diesel storages identified through market intelligence to avoid deliberate shortage in the province. “OGRA has also disseminated its enforcement teams to check storages and ensure smooth supply of petroleum products in the province,” the spokesman OGRA said in a statement.

Malik said there was 20 days storage of petrol (MS) and 30 days stock of diesel available. In addition, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and other OMCs’ cargoes carrying fuel are on their way. He also clarified that the prices of petroleum products would not be hiked before February 15.

“The government is complying with the regulatory requirement of the OGRA maintaining a substantial quantity of petrol and diesel in the country,” he assured.

The government on January 29 jacked up the price of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre following the historic devaluation of the rupee against the dollar.

Responding to a question, he denied that the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had anything to do with the prices of petroleum as the subject was not being discussed. He added any fluctuation in fuel prices was due to international oil prices.

He disclosed that the report about power failure across the country would be submitted in two days to the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

