HBL PSL-8 trophy unveiled at Shalimar Gardens

LAHORE: National team’s motto, artistry, recognition and prestige were conveyed in the HBL-Pakistan Super League-8 trophy, which was unveiled on Thursday in a ceremony, here at the historic Shalimar Gardens by the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, in the presence of franchise owners, HBL representatives and elite cricketers.

The 24-karat Supernova Trophy, as it will be called, has been made in Pakistan and showcases the country’s skilled craftsmanship and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dedication towards supporting local businesses.

The three pillars of the trophy, which are studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones, represent the national cricket team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, while the main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Najam Sethi, Chair of PCB Management Committee said, “HBL-PSL is very close to my heart and it has always been my commitment and endeavour for it to become bigger, better and stronger each year. With this in mind, and to also celebrate the pinnacle PCB event taking place in front of home fans, we decided to design a new trophy that encompasses our spirit as a proud nation and launch it at the Shalimar Gardens, which is a national treasure and a symbol of pride for all of us.”

Sethi said, “I have no doubt this prestigious silverware will provide extra incentive and motivation to the players, which, in turn, will get the best out of them to make this year’s event most exciting, enthralling and entertaining for all the cricket fans and followers within and outside Pakistan.”

Ali Habib, HBL’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer said, “I am honoured to represent HBL at the HBL-PSL-8 unveiling of the Supernova Trophy, marking eight years of partnership with the PCB. The platform is dedicated to cricket, youth development, and talent discovery in Pakistan. The HBL-PSL has helped revive international cricket and create a positive image for the country.”

Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Multan Sultans said, “Finally, the biggest event in Pakistan is around the corner and one can already feel festivity in the air. Multan Sultans have had an incredible run in the HBL-PSL and I have no doubt that our boys will do great in the upcoming edition.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United said, “We are excited to see the launch of season eight of the HBL-PSL with the unveiling of this season’s trophy. This is the first season post-Covid and we are really looking forward to fans getting unrestricted access to stadiums for the first time in four years. We are excited to experience the crowd in Multan for the first time. This season we have lots of things planned for our home crowd in Rawalpindi as well.”

Atif Rana, Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars said, “As the defending champions of HBL-PSL, we feel extremely proud to enter the battle grounds one more time with an even more well-built and resourceful team. To our devoted and diehard fans, I assure you that the trophy of HBL-PSL-8 will yet again, be ours to conquer.”

Javed Afridi, Chair of Peshawar Zalmi said, “I have faith that my team, Peshawar Zalmi, which will bring out their A-game and entertain all fans with their skills. Let’s get ready for another amazing season of cricket!”

Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators said, “We keep believing in our processes and I believe this year we will reap the fruits of its labour. Quetta Gladiators are going to be a force to be reckoned with in HBL-PSL-8, Inshallah!”

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings said, “The HBL-PSL 2023 season is upon us and I couldn’t be more excited! I want to take this opportunity to thank our amazing fans for your constant support. Your unwavering spirit and love for the Kings inspire us to keep pushing forward.”

