Oil prices fall 1pc as US crude inventories swell

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Thursday as US crude inventories swelled to their highest in months, while the prospect of the Federal Reserve continuing with an aggressive rate hike path rattled sparked fears about weakening fuel demand.

Brent crude futures slipped 86 cents to $84.23 a barrel by 11:57 a.m. ET (1657 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 87 cents to $77.60 a barrel. Both benchmarks have gained more than 5% so far this week.

“Relentlessly rising US commercial inventories and potentially entrenched inflation limit any immediate upside potential,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, adding that recovering Chinese demand and falling inflation were set to support oil prices in the second half of the year.

Crude oil stocks in the United States rose last week to 455.1 million barrels, their highest since June 2021, boosted by growing production, the Energy Information Administration said. Gasoline and distillate inventories also rose last week, the EIA said, during unseasonably mild winter months.

US Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate rises are on the cards as the bank presses on with its efforts to cool inflation, sending bearish signals across risk assets like oil and equities.

The prospect of stronger demand from China provided some support to oil prices, as the world’s second largest oil consumer ended more than three years of stringent zero-COVID policy.

“We expect Chinese oil consumption to increase by around 1.0 million barrels a day this year, with strong growth emerging as early as late in Q1,” analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note.

