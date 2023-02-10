AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                     3-Feb-23    10-Feb-23         NIL                          10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #            4-Feb-23    10-Feb-23                                      10-Feb-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #     7-Feb-23    10-Feb-23                                       9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd       8-Feb-23    10-Feb-23    100% (i)          6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                 9-Feb-23    15-Feb-23         NIL                          15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
 Company Ltd #                  7-Feb-23    16-Feb-23                                      16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                 14-Feb-23    16-Feb-23    200% (I)
45% (B)                        10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd              10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23         NIL                          18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement 
Company Ltd #                  15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                      21-Feb-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
 Power Company Ltd             15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #             17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                      24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd #           19-Feb-23    25-Feb-23                                      25-Feb-23
Shakarganj Ltd                 20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23         NIL                          27-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd #       20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23                                      27-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Ltd #           21-Feb-23    28-Feb-23                                      28-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba
Bank Ltd Term Finance          22-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
Kohinoor Textile 
Mills Ltd #                    25-Feb-23   03-03-2023                                     03-03-2023
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd             27-Feb-23   06-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Ltd              14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023       20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Ltd               15-03-2023   21-03-2023         NIL                         21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer 
Bin Qasim Ltd                 20-03-2023   24-03-2023         NIL                         24-03-2023
MCB Bank Ltd                  16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023       27-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer 
Company Ltd                   26-03-2023   28-03-2023  31.50% (F)        22-03-2023       28-03-2023
Engro Powergen 
Qadirpur Ltd                  23-03-2023   29-03-2023         NIL                         29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar 
Mills Ltd #                   21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                     30-03-2023
ENGRO P OLYMER
& CHEM. (PREF)                 18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23        25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                  18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     25% (F)         14-Apr-23        25-Apr-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

