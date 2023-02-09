AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open higher as Disney gains

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2023 08:22pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, extending a rollercoaster week as Disney rallied following an announcement it is cutting 7,000 jobs.

Shares of the entertainment giant jumped 3.9 percent as recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger’s message of austerity appeared to resonate with investors.

The storied company founded by Walt Disney said its streaming service saw its first-ever fall in subscribers last quarter, as consumers cut back on spending.

US stocks dip after rowdy State of the Union speech

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 34,187.90.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,149.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1 percent to 12,035.61.

US stocks have alternated between negative and positive sessions this week, retreating Wednesday on a worsening corporate earnings outlook due to tightening monetary policy.

But the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note pulled back early Thursday, suggesting a lower likelihood of prolonged future interest rate hikes.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the early gains suggested the “stock market has retained its bullish bias, leaning toward an emphasis on positive news, and has not surrendered its willingness to buy on weakness.”

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open higher as Disney gains

IMF optimism: KSE-100 closes at highest level since September 2022

Nation to hear good news about IMF programme soon: Ishaq Dar

Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

No shortage of petrol, govt to take action against hoarders: Musadik Malik

Pak Suzuki raises car prices for second time in a month

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

Read more stories