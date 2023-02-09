AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The tax authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have shared only twice financial information including bank accounts of overseas Pakistanis with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources told Business Recorder that the UAE tax authorities had not shared information about the real estate owned by overseas Pakistani resident in the UAE with the FBR. The immovable property details are not shared with the Pakistani tax authorities. However, financial information such as bank accounts details, stocks/shares/trusts of the overseas Pakistanis are shared by the UAE authorities.

So far, the authorities of the UAE have shared only twice the information about the financial transactions of overseas Pakistanis.

Owned by resident Pakistanis: FBR starts taxing hundreds of foreign properties

The Directorate General of International Taxes FBR is coordinating with the UAE authorities regarding all incoming and outgoing Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR) and spontaneous Exchange of Information (SEOI).

Under the exchange of information laws, the information requested by a foreign jurisdiction through an inward EOIR may be directly available within the FBR (information on the tax return, amount of taxes paid, etc) or with a third party such as banks, an employer or any other organisation.

The common types of information included identity details of owners/beneficial owners of accounts, companies, firms, trusts etc, income tax returns submitted to foreign jurisdictions and details of tax paid abroad or residence status; property owned or used; income and expenses; accounting information such as financial accounts, balance sheets, profit and loss accounts; banking information such as bank account balances and transaction; directors and shareholders of companies; company registration and incorporations details.

It is worth mentioning that the concerned Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) Zones have taken necessary action against the income tax return filers, who declared rental income from foreign properties held abroad.

There are hundreds of such cases of “foreign source immovable property income” in foreign jurisdictions such as the UK, the USA, Turkey, Spain, Canada, and the UAE which are under process, the sources said.

However, the FBR has exercised its right of taxation of such foreign rental income in Pakistan and the owners of such properties are entitled to take tax credit of tax paid in the foreign jurisdiction in their income tax returns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan uae Overseas Pakistanis FBR real estate income tax immovable property UAE tax authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories