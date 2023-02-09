USAID team meets Marri at Pak embassy in Washington

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of USAID, headed by Michael Schiffer, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, called on Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed in detail various interventions being made under the umbrella of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provide relief to the vulnerable sections of society.

The federal minister briefed the USAID delegation about the devastations caused by the catastrophic floods of 2022, which inundated one-third of the country, and affected 33 million people including four million children, and hundreds of thousands of pregnant women, the statement said. She also updated on the latest status of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts and how BISP was helping in this effort, it said.

Marri informed the delegation that around 8.9 million families were being provided financial assistance under the BISP, which would be increased up to nine million by June 2023, and up to 10 million by 2024.

She further informed the delegation that 364 Benazir Nashonuma facilitation Centres were operating across Pakistan to address the nutritional issues of the women and children.

