KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
342,730,561 181,017,305 13,575,726,171 6,840,984,926
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,050,160,769 (822,255,865) 227,904,904
Local Individuals 9,859,173,818 (9,994,464,855) (135,291,037)
Local Corporates 6,116,376,539 (6,208,990,407) (92,613,867)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments