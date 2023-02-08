AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan forms PM relief fund for Turkiye's earthquake victims

The government has established a relief fund, namely, ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Türkiye's Earthquake...
BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 06:07pm
Follow us

The government has established a relief fund called the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Turkiye's Earthquake Victims', to generate funds for Turkiye, which was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

As per a circular released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, the fund shall accept donations both from domestic and international sources.

Dar urges business community to donate to PM’s relief fund for Turkiye earthquake

The fund will be administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) while the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue will maintain accounts.

As per the central bank’s circular, all commercial and microfinance banks shall open an account of the fund and shall receive donations in cash, through cheques, payorder and demand drafts, at all branches across the country.

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Domestic donors can make contributions in cash at any branch of any bank in Pakistan, which shall transfer the consolidated amount to the fund's account at SBP through real-time gross settlement on a daily basis.

Donations can also be made at any of the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

Banks have also been told to make available a drop box facility at selected branches for donors who may want to drop off crossed cheques.

Domestic donors can also use online and mobile banking, ATMs and mobile wallets to donate through InterBank Fund Transfer Facility (IBFT) or Raast.

Meanwhile, overseas donors may donate to the fund through wire transfer and Money Transfer Operators like MoneyGram and Western Union.

Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkiye, Syria

“Banks shall maintain the details of individual donors i.e. name of donor the amount of his/her contribution, mode of payment etc., with them and shall be made available to SBP as and when needed. The banks shall also share details of individual donors, amount of their contribution and mode of payment on weekly basis with the NDMA,” SBP said.

NDMA SBP Money Transfer Operators RTGS System earthquake in Turkiye SBP CIRCULAR Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Türkiye's Earthquake Victim Real Time Gross Settlement

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan forms PM relief fund for Turkiye's earthquake victims

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Read more stories