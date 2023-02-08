AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits one-month closing high on Indonesia supply worries

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 04:39pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday to a one-month closing high, as investors awaited key monthly data amid concerns of tightening supply from top producer Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 59 ringgit, or 1.5%, to 3,998 ringgit ($930.42) a tonne, its third consecutive daily climb.

Indonesia will review its palm oil export quota ratios amid rising prices of domestic cooking oil, the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs said on Monday, raising fears that Jakarta would further limit its exports.

Gains in the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesia’s rupiah have made palm oil more expensive for international buyers, but demand is expected to improve ahead the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in March, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note.

“Looking ahead, attention will be focused on Malaysia’s migrant worker arrivals, high flooding risks in the region, potentially tighter Indonesian palm oil exports and higher Ramadan festive demand,” Refinitiv said.

A new European Union law preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation risks sidelining small farmers who are unable to meet the burdensome cost of compliance, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) told Reuters on Tuesday.

Palm gives up early gains ahead of key data

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide a fresh update on harvest prospects in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report later in the day, while the Malaysia Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release key supply and demand data on Friday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.03%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits one-month closing high on Indonesia supply worries

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Read more stories