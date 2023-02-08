AVN 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DFML 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.47%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.03%)
HUBC 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.13%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
OGDC 99.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.95%)
PRL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
TELE 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
TRG 121.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.35%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 14.8 (0.36%)
BR30 15,262 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 286.6 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,789 Increased By 125.8 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PRL (Pakistan Refinery Limited) 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.9%

PRL – road block ahead?

BR Research Published 08 Feb, 2023 09:19am
Follow us

That the industry is on the verge of collapse has become a regular news as one industry after another is being affected by the liquidity crisis in the country. The oil industry too has announced it’s close to collapse state amid the liquidity crunch and currency devaluation. Pakistan Refinery Limited’s expansion project has also hit a roadblock due to a shortage of dollars and delayed payments as a result. PRL has been working on Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project to produce Euro compliant petrol and diesel, and expand the crude processing capacity and upgrade from hydro skimming to deep conversion refinery.

The refinery recently announced its financial performance for the latest quarter (2QFY23), was also subdued by high cost of sales and high taxation besides higher finance cost. PRL’s revenues increased significantly in 2QFY23 primarily due to higher prices. The refinery’s gross margins however slipped from 4 percent in 2QFY22 to 1 percent in 2QFY23. The impact of higher cost seeped all the way down to bottomline where some support was lent to the earnings by a spike in other income. PRL’s earnings before tax were down by 58 percent year-on-year during the quarter, but higher taxation incidence turned net earnings negative.

For 1HFY23, the refinery’s topline growth also stood at more than double, while the gross margins fell due to cost pressure. However, unlike 1HFY22 where the company booked net loss, PRL reported positive earnings of Rs759 million. Higher other income also supported the bottomline, and despite a negative earnings for 2QFY23, 1HFY23 incurred profits. This was also due to better 1QFY23 earnings.

Pakistan Refinery Limited oil industry PRL currency devaluation

Comments

1000 characters

PRL – road block ahead?

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Read more stories