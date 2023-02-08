Kamran Akmal quits international cricket

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal Tuesday announced that he was bidding goodbye to international cricket after 20 years of promising cricket.

“To me, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) entrusted the responsibility of the chairmanship of the junior selection committee, which means there is no possibility of playing more international cricket,” Akmal said of his retirement decision.

“After all, every cricketer has to say goodbye to this sport,” said Akmal who is the highest run scorer of the first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Akmal said, “I will continue to play league cricket in Australia and the United States in the future.” Believing now was the best time to retire, he stated, “I will not blame anyone for not getting further opportunities in the national team.”

