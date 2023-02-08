KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 07, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
351,402,205 183,392,048 14,274,591,159 6,981,751,035
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,139,736,967 (1,033,045,580) 106,691,387
Local Individuals 11,230,196,593 (10,527,664,768) 702,531,825
Local Corporates 5,173,289,407 (5,982,512,620) (809,223,212)
