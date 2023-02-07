Government postpones All Parties Conference again as PM will be in Turkiye

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday postponed the All Parties Conference (APC) for a second time as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be in Turkiye to offer condolences to people and the government after a devastating earthquake struck the country on Monday.

The APC was originally scheduled for February 7 and was then postponed to February 9.

The meeting was called by the ruling coalition to discuss the economic and security challenges begin faced by the government.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PM will leave for Ankara, Turkiye on February 8.

“Due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkiye, the APC convened on Thursday February 9 is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies.”

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Monday had said that a joint strategy to combat terrorism and other challenges faced by the government will be discussed in the meeting.

The National Action Plan will also be reviewed, she tweeted, adding that the entire political and national leadership of the country has been invited to the moot.

The meeting is set to discuss the incident of terrorism that happened in the mosque of Peshawar Police Lines on January 30.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and extended the prime minister’s invitation to PTI chairman Imran Khan as well.

However, the PTI has decided that it will not attend the meeting. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that Imran will skip the meeting, saying “How can we sit with them while cases are being registered against us?”

PM’s visit to Turkiye

Quoting sources, Aaj News reported on Monday that PM Shehbaz will visit Turkiye soon. Reportedly, preparations for the visit have already begun.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing over 4,300 people and injuring thousands more. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.

PM Shehbaz tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Turkiye.”

He also announced on Monday that the country would send aid to Turkiye in a bid to support the relief and rescue activities in the earthquake-stricken nation.

“Teams comprising doctors, paramedics and rescue workers are being sent to Turkiye to help with the ongoing rescue efforts. A plane carrying medicines and other essential relief goods is also being dispatched soon,” he said.