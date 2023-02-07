Shehbaz, Bilawal to visit Türkiye

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif together with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit Türkiye on Wednesday (tomorrow) to express solidarity with the Turkish government and the people following a powerful earthquake that hit the country resulting in loss of hundreds of precious lives.

Diplomatic sources said that the prime minister decided to visit Türkiye along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in wake of the devastating earthquake in the country to express solidarity with the Turkish people.

They said that the prime minister and the foreign minister will visit earthquake-affected areas as well as take a briefing from the Turkish authorities on the devastation caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake earlier on Monday.

In Ankara, the sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the relief operation as well as exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

Separately, the sources added that Foreign Minister Bilawal will also hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to offer condolences and express solidarity and reiterate the offer of support and assistance.

