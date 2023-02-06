PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced to send aid to Turkiye in a bid to support the relief and rescue activities in the earthquake-stricken nation.

“Just spoke to President Tayyip Erdogan to express our profound condolences and prayers for the human and material losses in the earthquake,” he tweeted.

“I told President Erdogan that Pakistan would do anything to help their Turkish brothers and sisters during this challenging time. Teams comprising doctors, paramedics and rescue workers are being sent to Turkiye to help with the ongoing rescue efforts. A plane carrying medicines and other essential relief goods is also being dispatched soon.”

Quoting sources, Aaj News reported on Monday that PM Shehbaz will visit Turkiye soon. Reportedly, preparations for the visit have already begun.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing more than 1,400 people and injuring thousands more. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.

Earlier during the day, PM Shehbaz tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Turkiye.”

“I send my profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother President Erdogan and brotherly people of Turkiye on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure.”

He also wrote: “We send our heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to the government and the people of Syria who have suffered major human and material losses from the devastating earthquake early this morning.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted “deeply saddened by the news of earthquake has also hit Northern Syria, Lebanon and Jordon causing widespread devastation including loss of precious lives and property.”

“Our thoughts are with our brethren at this difficult hour and we stand ready to provide all possible assistance.”

Bilawal also spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to “offer condolences for the earthquake.”

In a tweet, Bilawal said that he “offered assistance and support in any way we can.”

“Search and rescue teams with equipment and medical supplies will leave as soon as possible,” he wrote.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that “the government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened to learn that a severe earthquake hit parts of Southern Türkiye earlier today, resulting in loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property.”

The people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured, it said.

Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief effort. We are confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination, MOFA said.