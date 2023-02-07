AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: After certain instances of misuse of the track-and-trace system, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deputed Inland Revenue officials at 33 sugar mills in Punjab to monitor production, sales, and clearance of the commodity.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Monday that some sugar mills were not affixing tax stamps or using used empty bags etc. In other cases, few mills reused the bags which already had stamps.

The officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) are posted to monitor the production, sale, and stock position of all taxable goods under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, at the manufacturing/business premises. The crushing season of sugar starts in November and ends in March and earlier, the government relied on the industry’s statistics for sugar production. However, after the introduction of the Track and Trace system, the FBR is getting real-time data on the sugar production of each sugar mill.

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

The FBR has already suspended the supervisory staff deputed for monitoring at some sugar mills for committing negligence and allowing clearance of sugar bags without affixing stamps under the track and trace system (TTS).

The FBR has deputed special vigilance teams, comprising senior tax officials, to monitor the clearance of the sugar bags from sugar mills to seize such bags, which were cleared without affixation of tax stamps/ unique identification marking (UIMs) under the TTS.

In this connection, the FBR is strictly monitoring the sugar mills to ensure that the tax stamps are affixed before clearance of the sugar from the mill’s premises.

The enforcement wing of the FBR has seized the sugar bags from mills located in Sargodha, Mitthi, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

The FBR has suspended the supervisory staff deputed at the sugar mills for monitoring at Jhang, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and Faisalabad for committing negligence and allowing clearance of sugar bags without affixing stamps of TTS.

The FBR is also seizing the sugar bags from warehouses and premises of dealers, which were cleared without affixation of tax stamps.

Under the counter-tax evasion operation, the FBR’s special vigilance teams would seize sugar bags, which were found without affixation of tax stamps from mills/warehouses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab FBR sugar mills track and Trace System Inland Revenue officials

Comments

1000 characters

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Read more stories