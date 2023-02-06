AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.91%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
EPCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.69%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
NETSOL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.87%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
TRG 115.01 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.23%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed rate-hike worries fuel Indian rupee’s worst day in over four months

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 04:11pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee plunged against the dollar on Monday, marking its biggest daily decline in over four months, as an upbeat U.S. jobs report fanned fears of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, prompting analysts to reassess the prospect of more rate cuts this year.

The rupee fell about 1% to 82.7250 per dollar, its biggest percentage fall since Sept. 22.

The rupee and other Asian currencies found few buyers after the U.S. economy added over half a million jobs last month, blowing past expectations and boosting bets that the Fed would maintain a hawkish stance.

“The data on Friday challenged the market narrative for rate cuts later this year on which the January frenzy for risk assets… was partly built,” Societe Generale said in a note.

The dollar index and Treasury yields, expectedly, surged on Friday. The dollar index inched up further on Monday while the Thai baht paced losses among Asian currencies. The Thai currency suffered its worst day in more than two decades.

The robust U.S. labour market suggests a delayed Fed funds rate cut, Nomura said in a note.

“We maintain our forecast of one more Fed Funds rate hike in March to a 4.75-5.0% terminal rate, but no longer expect cuts in 2023,” Nomura added.

The focus now shifts to how Fed officials respond. Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“Chair Powell will have a platform tomorrow… and is likely to repeat that multiple increases in interest rates are appropriate,” SocGen said.

The rupee forward premiums tumbled, tracking the jump in Treasury yields with the 1-year yield falling about 12 basis points.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Fed rate-hike worries fuel Indian rupee’s worst day in over four months

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped

Read more stories