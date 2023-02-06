AVN 66.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.02%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 66.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.45%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.33 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.51%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.08%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
TRG 114.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.59%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 43.2 (1.07%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 372.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 40,786 Increased By 314.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 160.7 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest support at $7.52-1/2

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 11:47am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $7.52-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $7.42 to $7.45-1/2 range.

A wave C from $7.42 may have completed, as suggested by the deep drop triggered by its 76.4% projection level of $7.76-3/4. Even though the wave A clearly adopted a five-wave mode, the wave C looks totally corrective in nature.

It is very possible that the wave C developed much shorter than the wave A. Resistance is at $7.65-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.70 to $7.76-3/4 range.

CBOT soybeans neutral in $15.27-1/4 to $15.39-1/4 range

Trending signals have turned bullish on the daily chart, as a five-wave cycle from $9.62 has completed. Wheat at least could climb to $8.02-1/2, near the peak of the wave d.

The difficult part is to predicate the exact course towards $8.02-1/2. Simply based on the small candlesticks from Jan. 27, the contract is likely to retrace towards $7.29-1/4 again to form a solid bottom for the subsequent rise.

CBOT wheat wheat prices wheat flour

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may retest support at $7.52-1/2

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

At least 245 dead in Syria after Turkey earthquake

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories