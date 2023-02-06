AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (6.34%)
PRL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.11%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 114.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.59%)
UNITY 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 42.3 (1.05%)
BR30 14,776 Increased By 363.8 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 321.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,328 Increased By 165.6 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Reuters Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 11:45am
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday that sanctions and underinvestment in the energy sector could result in a shortage of energy supplies. The European Union has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, reducing Russian energy exports, and other Western powers have also imposed measures as they seek to further limit Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

In response to a question on how the sanctions environment would affect the energy market, bin Salman told an industry conference in Riyadh: “All of those so-called sanctions, embargoes, lack of investments, they will convolute into one thing and one thing only, a lack of energy supplies of all kinds when they are most needed”.

The prince did not specifically mention Russia in his remarks. He said Saudi Arabia was working to send Ukraine liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is most commonly used as a cooking fuel and in heating.

Asked what lessons had been learnt from energy market dynamics in 2022, Prince Abdulaziz said the most important one was for the rest of the world to “trust OPEC+”.

“We are a responsible group of countries, we do take policy issues relevant to energy and oil markets in a total silo and we don’t engage ourselves in political issues,” the prince said.

The minister said he remains cautious on any increase in production.

OPEC+, an alliance that includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including Russia, agreed last year to cut its production target by 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023 to support the market.

An OPEC+ panel that met last Wednesday endorsed the decision, and the main message throughout the meeting was that the group would stay the course until the end of the agreement.

OPEC+ KSA Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Russian energy Saudi energy minister energy shortages energy sectors Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

1000 characters

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major quake kills more than 100 across Turkey, Syria

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Read more stories