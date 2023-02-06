Industrial units: Pesco chief promises to restore power supply

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Arif Khan Sadozai has assured that power supply to disconnected industrial units would be restored after meeting legal requirements.

He was addressing a meeting of the industrialists of the Provincial Administered Tribal Area (PATA) here in the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). He said that progress on the recommendations of industrialists would be made after detailed consultations and whatever relief possible under the law would be granted to them.

