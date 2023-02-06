PTI’s accord with IMF responsible for high inflation: Maryam

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan for skyrocketing inflation in the country due to his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing PML-N Workers Convention in Multan on Sunday, said today is Kashmir Solidarity Day and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan one day. She saluted the Kashmiris and their martyrs for the struggle for self-determination.

She later blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for the inflation due to his agreement with the IMF. “She knew the difficulties being faced by the nationals due to the skyrocketing inflation as the prices of essential commodities and fuel products have been increased across the country. “Every Pakistani knows well about the person who bring the inflation.”

She claimed that mega development projects had been introduced in Pakistan and inflation went down during the government of former premier Nawaz Sharif. Maryam claimed that the prices of electricity, oil and sugar were not increased during Nawaz Sharif-led government.

She claimed that the flour price was maintained at Rs35 per kilogram during the four-year tenure of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N VP said that the prices would not rise if the ruler knew the nation’s difficulties. “An agreement with IMF was also signed by [former prime minister] Imran Khan. The reason for today’s inflation is the IMF agreement which Imran Khan signed. Today, IMF is not ready to believe in us after being deceived by Imran Khan. Our hands are tied due to the IMF agreement.”

She slammed the PTI chief for ruining the country which was achieving development and prosperity goals during Nawaz Sharif’s government.

She said that Imran Khan was the ‘biggest blunder’ in the history of Pakistan which was also admitted by the former army chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa. She said that the acceptance of the ‘blunder’ was not enough and now it is time to clean all the stains.

Maryam claimed that Nawaz Sharif will bring the country out of the crisis once again. She mocked PTI leaders for shedding tears everywhere after facing detentions for a few hours. She added that neither Nawaz Sharif nor any PML-N leaders had wept despite spending several months in jail.

Criticising the PTI’s Jail Bharo movement, she said that the former premier kept running the ‘Jaib Bharo [Fill the pocket]’ movement but now he is ordering his workers to start to fill the jail movement. She said that the PTI chief should be ashamed of selling Toshakhana wristwatches.

Maryam slammed Imran Khan for ordering the political workers to fill the jails but he is hiding in Zaman Park’s bunker and stood women outside his residence to avoid arrest.