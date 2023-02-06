AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP govt finalises process to hire CEO of KPT&GC

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The process for hiring Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), the power distribution company of the province, has been finalized.

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 96 million for the establishment of the new company in connection with the appointment of emergency staff for the company and the selection of the office building will be done soon.

In this regard, a meeting of the sixth board of directors of KPT&GC was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Board/ Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

In the meeting, the company’s acting CEO/Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretary Energy Abdul Hadi, CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Advisor Energy Engr Tala Mohammad apart from other board representatives of finance department, member CPO P&D Arbab Faiz Mohammad, chief planning officer energy department Ayaz Khan, and deputy secretary E&P Ijaz Khan participated.

The chair was briefed about the progress regarding the establishment of the company. The problems faced with the federal agencies, NEPRA and NTDC, regarding the establishment of the company were also discussed. Important decisions were made regarding the inclusion of electricity in the new system. Furthermore, it was also approved to issue an early notification by the department regarding the establishment of the company and the creation of its administrative structure with the support of the World Bank.

Moreover, the finance department was also stressed to release the approved funds to run the affairs of the company quickly. In the meeting, instructions were also issued to the authorities for the purchase of furniture and other equipment for the office of the new chief executive.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Energy & Power, Nisar Ahmed said that the establishment of power distribution will be proved as a milestone towards the improvement of the electricity system of the province.

He said that KP Transmission and Grid Company will soon make a new history by transmitting cheap electricity generated from the completed projects of PEDO through its system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP govt KPT&GC Tashfeen Haider

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt finalises process to hire CEO of KPT&GC

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories