KP govt finalises process to hire CEO of KPT&GC

PESHAWAR: The process for hiring Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), the power distribution company of the province, has been finalized.

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 96 million for the establishment of the new company in connection with the appointment of emergency staff for the company and the selection of the office building will be done soon.

In this regard, a meeting of the sixth board of directors of KPT&GC was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Board/ Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

In the meeting, the company’s acting CEO/Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretary Energy Abdul Hadi, CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Advisor Energy Engr Tala Mohammad apart from other board representatives of finance department, member CPO P&D Arbab Faiz Mohammad, chief planning officer energy department Ayaz Khan, and deputy secretary E&P Ijaz Khan participated.

The chair was briefed about the progress regarding the establishment of the company. The problems faced with the federal agencies, NEPRA and NTDC, regarding the establishment of the company were also discussed. Important decisions were made regarding the inclusion of electricity in the new system. Furthermore, it was also approved to issue an early notification by the department regarding the establishment of the company and the creation of its administrative structure with the support of the World Bank.

Moreover, the finance department was also stressed to release the approved funds to run the affairs of the company quickly. In the meeting, instructions were also issued to the authorities for the purchase of furniture and other equipment for the office of the new chief executive.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Energy & Power, Nisar Ahmed said that the establishment of power distribution will be proved as a milestone towards the improvement of the electricity system of the province.

He said that KP Transmission and Grid Company will soon make a new history by transmitting cheap electricity generated from the completed projects of PEDO through its system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023