Pakistan expresses unflinching support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

  • PM Shehbaz says Kashmiris' dreams will soon see the light of day
BR Web Desk Published 05 Feb, 2023 11:21am
Pakistan is observing Kash­mir Solidarity Day today (Sunday) to express support for the relentless struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions.

In a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Today the whole of Pakistan comes together to express its unflinching solidarity and support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who remain undeterred by the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.”

“Through their sacrifices, they have kept the torch of freedom burning. It is my faith that their dreams will soon see the light of day,” the premier added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also address the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today.

In a statement on Saturday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister in his address will express solidarity with the brave, zealous, and freedom-loving people of Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

She said the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as its support to the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reiterate Pakistan’s stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its determination to support Kashmiri's cause,” she said.

The minister said on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country.

Various events are being organized in connection with the Solidarity Day of Kashmir, she said, adding activities had also been organized in educational institutions in connection with the Kashmir Day.

The minister said that special programs would be broadcast on electronic, print, and social media.

United Nations resolutions Kashmir day

