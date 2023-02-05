PM to address AJK Legislative Assembly today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunday (today).

In a statement on Saturday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister in his address will express solidarity with the brave, zealous and freedom loving people of Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

She said the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as its support to the Kashmiri people.