Money laundering: Hearing in case against Suleman adjourned till 11th

LAHORE: Hearing of the money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz, younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and others, pending before a special court was adjourned to February 11 as the judge was on leave.

Suleman and other suspects appeared before the court along with their counsel.

On the last hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a supplementary investigation report to the extent of Suleman as other suspects including PM Shehbaz and his elder son Hamza Shehbaz had already been acquitted in the case.

The report said, the investigating officer found no evidence of money laundering or receiving kickbacks against the suspect.

In light of the agency’s report, Suleman and another suspect, Tahir Naqvi, had withdrawn their bail petitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023