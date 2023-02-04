AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his statement...
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 01:43pm
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his statement regarding the current government and its handling of economic affairs.

“Irresponsible tweet of Imran Khan is designed only to damage the country’s security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere,” said Dar in a tweet post on Saturday.

Dar’s tweet comes in response to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI Imran Khan’s statement on Friday.

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

“I don’t recognise this imported government installed through conspiracy and horse-trading,” said Imran in a tweet post.

Imran Khan lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his government’s handling of the country’s economy.

“How can SS (Shehbaz Sharif ) be so shameless given his government's destruction in 10 months of our economy and democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights and rule of law; and allowing terrorism to spread under its watch,” said Imran Khan.

In response, Dar contented that Khan was responsible for the current economic woes.

“His (Imran Khan) destruction of Pakistan’s economy from the world’s 24th largest to 47th in 2022 speaks volumes of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule which caused high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan,” said Dar.

The minister said that PM Shehbaz invited Imran Khan for a national dialogue on security subjects and National Action Plan “which affects every Pakistani and IK’s response in this uncouth and crass manner is shocking”.

“Regrettably, IK would prefer seeing the country go down than live honourably in opposition!” said Dar.

The exchange between the government and the opposition continues while the country remains in shambles with its economy passing through one of the worst crises in recent memory, as the South Asian country faces a balance of payment crisis, while its foreign exchange reserves deplete to critical levels.

Meanwhile, the country is also dealing with record-high inflation and currency depreciation.

John Feb 04, 2023 01:37pm
When imposters like Dar and SS are installed no wonder economy tanks!
G. Bal Feb 04, 2023 02:48pm
Free-for-all is not going to help Pk get out of the doodoo it is in. Dual national Dar seems to be feeling the heat of his incompetence. Time for Miftah to replace Dar.
