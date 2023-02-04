PARTLY FACETIOUS: We have several varieties of curry

“What is the first sentiment that comes to mind when you think Pakistan?” “That’s a strange question, I heard of say food French food, the Italian pasta, the American apple pie, the German sauerkraut…”

“And Pakistan?”

“Gender neutral of sorts - the word curry is used instead of any specific food - I mean we have several different varieties of curry…”

“Speaking of curries The Trainer needs to take Notification Maryam Nawaz, NMN, under his wing again – I mean the venom against The Khan and his diehard supporters in which ever field they may be associated with predominates and as research in several countries shows that ain’t gonna win her elections…”

“Trump ridiculed Hillary Clinton and won.”

“That was different, Trump was anti-establishment and Americans wanted a change and he constantly referred to her as crooked Hillary which I reckon kind of stuck…”

“Hmmm, reminds me of The Khan – he has become anti-establishment and…and continues to heap corruption charges against the Sharifs – father, daughter, sons, Uncles, cousins…”

“I would suggest to NMN to go to court and expunge her comment available to the electronic media that she had no property in Pakistan leave alone abroad from all outlets and…”

“It’s out on social media as well so I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

“Amend the social media laws …”

“You can throttle a law enforcement agency’s terms of reference but you can’t really do the same for social media. Any other suggestions?”

“How about tasking The Rana to ensure that no one dares to look askance at her, he has single handedly ended the D chowk protests that used to cripple traffic in the Blue Area. I believe he can succeed where angels fear to tread.”

“Askance? Really? I mean this is not even implementable in a kingship or a military dictatorship so…”

“I have another idea: add NMN in Articles 243, 244 and 245 of the constitution.”

“Hmmmm, but then there will be a demand for adding the names of all previous prime ministers, presidents, cabinet members…”

“Oye you are talking thousands and thousands…”

“In the supreme national interest my friend, only in the supreme national interest.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023