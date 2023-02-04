AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd          25-Jan-23    3-Feb-23
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd #
MCB-Arif Habib                   28-Jan-23    3-Feb-23                                      3-Feb-23
Savings &
Investments Ltd #                30-Jan-23    6-Feb-23                                      6-Feb-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                      6-Feb-23     8-Feb-23       890% (i)      2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
 Company Ltd                     3-Feb-23     10-Feb-23      NIL                           10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #             4-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                    10-Jan-23
Mubarak Textile
Mills Ltd #                      7-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                     9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries
 Ltd                             8-Feb-23     10-Feb-23      100% (i)      6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                  9-Feb-23     15-Feb-23      NIL                           15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                    7-Feb-23     16-Feb-23                                    16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive
 (Pakistan) Ltd                  14-Feb-23    16-Feb-23      200% (I)      45% (B)         10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd                10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23      NIL                           18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd #                    15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                    21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #               17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                    24-Feb-23
Shakarganj Ltd                   20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23      NIL                           27-Feb-23
Fauji Foods Ltd                  15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                          21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd                        20-03-2023   24-03-2023     NIL                          24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
 Company Ltd                     26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)    22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar
Mills Ltd #                      21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                  30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

