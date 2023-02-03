Hong Kong shares open with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first minutes of trade Friday morning, dragged by tech firms that were weighed by weak earnings from US giants including Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.67 percent, or 147.28 points, to 21,811.08.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.30 percent, or 10.01 points, to 3,275.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also eased 0.30 percent, or 6.47 points, to 2,166.03.