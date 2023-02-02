AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
Hong Kong shares extend US rally at open

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2023
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied out of the blocks Thursday morning following a surge on Wall Street as traders welcomed the Federal Reserve’s smaller interest rate hike and dovish comments on inflation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.92 percent, or 204.05 points, to 22,276.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 percent, or 6.86 points, to 3,291.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.19 percent, or 4.20 points, to 2,177.78.

