Hong Kong shares extend US rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied out of the blocks Thursday morning following a surge on Wall Street as traders welcomed the Federal Reserve’s smaller interest rate hike and dovish comments on inflation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.92 percent, or 204.05 points, to 22,276.23.

Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 percent, or 6.86 points, to 3,291.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.19 percent, or 4.20 points, to 2,177.78.