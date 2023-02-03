AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Fatima Fertilizer teams up with Multan Sultans for PSL’s 8th season

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Multan Sultans, renewing their partnership for the eighth season of PSL which is due to start on February 13, 2023.

The agreement was signed by Haider Azhar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Multan Sultans and Rabel Sadozai, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fatima Fertilizer in the presence of management teams from both sides during a special ceremony held in Lahore.

“By supporting Multan Sultans for another season of PSL in 2023, Fatima Fertilizer reiterated its commitment towards making a difference in sports, especially in Pakistan”, said Rabel Sadozai, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fatima Fertilizer.

She further added, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the upcoming season of PSL through our association with Multan Sultans. We are hopeful that we will witness the energetic team players give their 100 per cent throughout the season and it will be exciting to see them lift the trophy.”

Speaking on the occasion, Haider Azhar, COO of Multan Sultans said, “It is a great honour for us to have Fatima Fertilizer as our main sponsor for PSL 8 and we are thankful for their trust and constant support which also boosts the morale of our players. We are excited for yet another electrifying season of PSL.”

Pakistan Super League, a 34-match tournament is all set to begin this month. The matches will be played in Multan, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Practice sessions of the Multan Sultans team are already in full swing, and the players are excited to once again prove their mettle in 2023.

